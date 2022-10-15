Letters to editor

The pro-incorporation group, “Oceansiders United,” recently sent an email to its mailing list (August 17, 2022) with an “apology” that was actually a rebuttal of statements and suggestions by some opponents of incorporation: “Oceansiders United apologizes for the effort underway by a small group of realtors, vacation homeowners and others to mislead Oceanside voters…”.

Labeling Oceansiders who oppose incorporation by occupation or ownership/residency status is inflammatory and divisive. There are full-time residents on both sides of the issue and there are vacation homeowners on both sides of the issue. All views are valid and no one should be disqualified from expressing their views because of their ownership or residency. “Oceansiders United” should issue a real apology for their divisive language and tactics.

