The pro-incorporation group, “Oceansiders United,” recently sent an email to its mailing list (August 17, 2022) with an “apology” that was actually a rebuttal of statements and suggestions by some opponents of incorporation: “Oceansiders United apologizes for the effort underway by a small group of realtors, vacation homeowners and others to mislead Oceanside voters…”.
Labeling Oceansiders who oppose incorporation by occupation or ownership/residency status is inflammatory and divisive. There are full-time residents on both sides of the issue and there are vacation homeowners on both sides of the issue. All views are valid and no one should be disqualified from expressing their views because of their ownership or residency. “Oceansiders United” should issue a real apology for their divisive language and tactics.
What is the issue? What is this election really about?
This is an election about whether a small community changes the way in which it is governed. Period.
This is *not* an election about who “loves” Oceanside more, or who is more concerned for its future. You can love Oceanside and believe that a new local government is the best way for the community’s voice to manifest itself.
You can also love Oceanside and believe that the community’s vision can best be realized by civic engagement with County officials. In recent years, the Oceanside Neighborhood Association has not been inclusive. But we can do better. As Margaret Mead said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”
Don’t let anyone question your love for Oceanside or your concern for its future by the position you take on incorporation. By casting your vote with thought and care, whether “yes” or “no,” you will be showing your love for Oceanside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.