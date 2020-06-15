I previously worked for four years for the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation in East St. Louis, Illinois doing housing eviction defense.
I then worked for 14 years for the East St. Louis Housing Authority.
The City is 99 percent African American and would be considered impoverished.
The above list was prepared as the result of an assignment in Robert Butch Freedman’s memoir writing class which was one of Art Accelerated’s offered programs.
The assignment, done about two weeks ago in the middle of May, was to sit down and prepare a list in just 15 or 20 minutes and share the result with the class.
I had no idea at the time that this would be so timely.
A LIST, A BLUEPRINT
THINGS I’D LIKE TO FIX
School systems failing their students.
The divide between schools in wealthy and impoverished communities.
Non-integrated 99 percent African American schools in impoverished communities.
Kids, street smart victims, hanging out on the corner.
The school to prison pipeline.
Mass incarceration.
Food deserts in communities.
Multi-generational poverty.
Disfunctional single parent families.
Fathers not supporting mothers and their children.
Slum lords.
Domestic violence – Breaking the cycle of violence.
Government.
Shooting the unarmed.
General health programs.
Mental health programs.
Government and private programs funded to help but showing few positive material results.
Programs and agencies competing with one another for dollars in the same impoverished communities.
Government and communities, where the elected politician asks: “What’s in it for me?”
Those elected politicians who will do anything to get re-elected.
Failure to consider the greater good.
Homelessness.
Those homeless who want to be helped.
Those homeless who act like they don’t want to be helped.
Attitudes.
Media negatively sensationalizing impoverished minority communities in their reporting.
Fear of the unknown male, minority black or brown person. Are they really a threat?
“I succeeded with hard work you can too.” Not necessarily true.
“They created their own problems, let them fix them.”
Smug, non-poverty communities believing themselves better than impoverished minority communities.
Events and frustrations leading to rioting and the destruction of impoverished minority communities.
Investigative commissions quelling violence, providing a voice, yet failing to correct underlying patterns and causes.
But Can’t. I can only hope, and pray that others can and will.
John Prather
Oceanside
