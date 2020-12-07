Politicians tell us we are not essential. They tell local businesses to close. Local businesses are harassed by government agencies, like the OLCC. Out of state corporations are called essential, and allowed to be open. Masked rioters run our streets and attack private property. We’re told to wear masks, which is questionable science, and doesn’t stop a virus ( it even says that on the box ). Politicians illegally and wrongly extend states of emergency, when there is no emergency. Covid is vastly exaggerated.
There was surge of crowds at the beach this year, because of this false emergency. Now, we’re told to pay to park at our own public beach. My family’s had homes in Tillamook county 50 years. We don’t pay the taxes to get a beach pass, wear masks, or hurt local businesses.
We’ve paid our dues. We’ve seen much government waste. But they still want parking meter money in Pacific City. No, this is public beach, declared to be free for all, by the Oregon Beach Bill. The public has "free and uninterrupted use of the beaches,” the bill says.
Legalese wrote we have to charge residents and visitors the same, because of discrimination. That’s silly. As a long time property owner and local, I feel discriminated against.
Neskowin was just cluttered with large tidal wave signs on every street. It’s overkill, ridiculous. Projecting fear. One of the signs is pointing the wrong way for a tidal wave escape. The signs are costly. Too many signs clutter the Pacific City parking lot.
Maybe if they didn’t spend so much money on signs, they wouldn’t have to ask for parking meters. Certainly, if government didn’t enable this Covid over reaction, we’d all be doing better, including the government. The Covid over reaction increased crowds at the beach, and reduced revenue.
I’ve been surfing Pacific City, hiking the Cape, my whole life. In the big picture, it’s doing just fine. Yes, it gets really crowded sometimes, like anywhere at peak periods. That’s life. Much of the time, it’s pretty empty. The parking lot works, the bathrooms are good, people like it, and have fun there. We like it the way it is. We don’t want or need expensive signs, bathrooms, lights, pavement, gates, parking meters, ticket writers, etc.
Parking meters / passes will make people park in residential areas to avoid fees. Parking meters at the Pacific City lot sets a dangerous precedent for the entire coast. Say no to parking meters and parking tickets at our beaches!
Freedom, with old parking lots and facilities, is superior to spending money for new government rules with new stuff.
No one should have to get a pass, especially residents. This is a public lot and a public beach. We’ve paid enough already. We don’t want more government overkill or red tape.
-Peter Nelson, Neskowin
