My husband & I bought the property in Avalon West in 1973, it took years for us to pay it off, build roads, put in power and rock the roads. We then sold some lots to people who built homes, we all enjoyed life here in Avalon West and began to share in the cost of our roads to pave and improve, as we all use them. This works for us because there is cooperation NOT incorporation. We make our needed improvements by voluntarily donating as neighbors with those who share the in the cost, and thus we are proud to be a part of a beautiful road and neighborhood.

Now we have neighbors to the North Oceanside who are obviously struggling to fix roads and drainage problems. They don’t seem to be able to get together as neighbors to accomplish the problem, so a couple lawyers move in and convince them to make everyone else in the surrounding communities pay for the improvements needed for Oceanside, thus we will lose our money to improve and lose our agency to choose… sound familiar?

