My husband & I bought the property in Avalon West in 1973, it took years for us to pay it off, build roads, put in power and rock the roads. We then sold some lots to people who built homes, we all enjoyed life here in Avalon West and began to share in the cost of our roads to pave and improve, as we all use them. This works for us because there is cooperation NOT incorporation. We make our needed improvements by voluntarily donating as neighbors with those who share the in the cost, and thus we are proud to be a part of a beautiful road and neighborhood.
Now we have neighbors to the North Oceanside who are obviously struggling to fix roads and drainage problems. They don’t seem to be able to get together as neighbors to accomplish the problem, so a couple lawyers move in and convince them to make everyone else in the surrounding communities pay for the improvements needed for Oceanside, thus we will lose our money to improve and lose our agency to choose… sound familiar?
We don’t want to be a city, but we might help Oceanside if they tried to go another way, have some events to raise funds, like socials or even go-fund-me. It takes a long time but everyone who enjoys Oceanside would help. Maybe even Tillamook County could help, or grants? I even know a couple engineers that “might” donate sometime. Maybe we could even get some much-needed bike lane improvements from Tillamook to Oceanside. It takes just improving little by little. Be patient oceanside and do it with honor, don’t drag us all in, but we could all help you.
In closing I would like to say this to the ONA of oceanside and the California lawyers “shame on you!” for putting all our friends and neighbors in a position to fight for our rights as you try to burden all of us to the North & South with no end taxes and your problems, Oceanside has been a small town for who knows how long? The county and people of Oceanside should have fixed their needs as it grew. So, shame on all of you! You have put neighbor against neighbor, now where does that sound familiar?
Our daughter, Sarah MacDonald, volunteered to collect funds for the entire project. We opened a bank account to hold funds, all funds went to the Road Project. Her picture was on the front page of the Headlight Herald in 2012. This has brought our Avalon West neighborhood so much closer; we have worked together to make progress happen. We are all proud of this effort and we don’t want this to change. We want to continue to be united in our efforts to keep our neighborhood looking good.
We feel that if we are incorporated, we will lose this sense of unity and we will not get help with our neighborhood from this outside source called the Oceanside Incorporation. The ONA (Oceanside Neighborhood Association) can’t even complete a project they have been working on for years even after receiving grant money to do the project, it never came to fruition. Do you think we would trust them in the slightest? Absolutely not. All houses in Avalon West have Netarts Water and Oceanside/Netarts Sewer, so therefore we must remain NUETRAL. Right now, personally we are trying to keep our heads about water, with this increasing inflation and just coming out of Covid-19 we are feeling attacked by ONA to further their own interest.
Vote “NO!” on incorporation, lets help our neighbors but not by force.
