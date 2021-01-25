President Trump as we’ve come to expect is denying responsibility for the gang rape of our Capitol resulting in the desecration of a revered institution and deaths including a police officer. However had Trump graciously conceded the election like every other first term president who lost a second term - Gerold Ford, Jimmy Carter, HW Bush - would this have happened? Had Trump not again claimed the morning in question he had won by a landslide the election his own officials said was the “most secure in American history” would this have happened? Had Trump not thrown his lapdog Pence under the bus that morning would the rioters have built a gallows and yelled “hang Pence” as they raged? Had Trump been busy assisting the peaceful transfer of power for the benefit of the country rather than calling for a “wild" demonstration and urging the mob to march on congress would this have happened? (He promised to march with them but apparently his bone spur acted up.) If his surrogate Rudy Giuliani had not goaded the mob to engage in “trial by combat” would they have rioted? The answers to these questions are an emphatic NO. Trump owns this. His fawning supporters, Proud Boys, Ted Cruz, Oath Keepers, QAnon, and Josh Hawley did his dirty work for him while he cheered from a safe location. Reportedly he was disappointed in their appearance though! Clearly he wouldn’t want any of that motley assemblage within 100 feet of him or Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower.
-Ted Chu, Nehalem
