A number of things lead to this letter. One was a letter in last edition noting the difficulties in achieving legislation to address questionable forestry practices. The second involved a look at the area using Google Earth. I was shocked by the amount of Oregon that shows as lacking forest due to clear-cutting. It shows up on the image the color of the soil in patches all over the state. The third occurred with the latest spate of rain when I looked out my window at the Nehalem North Fork and it had changed color, the same color as the soil on that Google Earth image. It seems pretty clear to me that the soil is going into the water.
We are not native Oregonians but we now live here and value highly what life on the coast offers. Much of that involves the forests and water resources. I am struck that we all need to do a better job of managing these resources.
This won’t happen by polarizing and labeling the ‘tree huggers’ and ‘loggers.’ It will happen by looking at what we have in common and cooperating to address problems. Private land owners indeed own their land and mostly seem able to control what they do with it from what I can tell. Public land, on the other hand, my sense is, needs more input from the public. It’s the people’s land. Do the people really want it changed so a few people can profit? Or do the People want water quality and a healthy fishery? Should we not be careful to find out what the People think before we make drastic changes in public land?
There are local communities whose folks have told me they are suffering water quality problems due to clear-cutting. Considering the exporting of this resource harvested from public lands perhaps more input, sharing of concerns and care before cutting needs to occur.
Let us gather together and reason.
Ken Baxter
Nehalem
