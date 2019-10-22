I am a full time resident in Oceanside, Oregon, own property here and am dependent upon clean access to our local water. In Oceanside we are surrounded by industrial timber harvests. Recently we have experienced clear cuts and pesticide/herbicide applications that directly impact our water and protected fish habitats. Communities all around the North Oregon Coast are having the same problems.
This must stop. It is destroying our environment and will eventually result in loss of property tax revenue for the county which is already unable to fully fund all the needed services in Tillamook County. I urge the County Board of Commissioners to contact the State Legislature to stop this Corporate Greed that is destroying our environment.
Peter Karnig
Oceanside
