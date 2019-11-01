I live on Highway 101 in Barview and have a request for the truckers that come through there (and all residential areas) daily.
Turn off your jakes please. They scare my cat.
I also happen to work graveyard and sleep during the day when you come through.
Not asking the law to enforce the ordinance against them, asking the drivers to shut them off when they don’t need them.
From an old otr driver I can tell you, you don’t need to sound cool to get respect, you have respect anyway for the job you do.
#TimberUnity Respect goes both ways, please shut off the jakes when unnecessary, thanks.
Keep the shiny side up!
Tim Keck
(and a happier cat)
Rockaway Beach
