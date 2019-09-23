A year of strategic planning and persistent outreach by the Oceanside Neighborhood Association paid off today (Sept. 11, 2019) as the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to allocate $72,500 for the construction of the new access path at Oceanside Beach.
The vote was taken immediately after ONA President Jerry Keene, Netarts-Oceanside Fire Chief Tim Carpenter and Public Works Director Chris Laity appeared before the Commissioners to report on the work that went into the effort and the overwhelming community support (including financial support) the project has attracted. Director Laity testified that he had never seen a public works project attract such universal and enthusiastic support from so many agencies, organizations and individuals.
The construction will follow the design plan that the ONA commissioned last year using grant funds obtained from the TLT Program and the Tillamook PUD. The ONA will also cover 10% of the cost utilizing funds generously donated by Oceanside residents, property owners and community organizations this summer. The new configuration features a gradually sloped, four-foot wide pedestrian path (away from that drainage water!) with a handrail and wide spots for beach viewing. The existing path will be upgraded and designated exclusively for emergency vehicle access.
The county has contracted with Pleasant Hill Development Co., LLC, of Sheridan, Oregon to install the path, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year, although installation of the new concrete planks across the rocks at the foot of the new path will be deferred until next spring. They will be collected and stored each fall and replaced again each spring to avoid damage from winter storms and tides. Thanks to everyone who helped make this possible.
In addition to Director Laity, Chief Carpenter and the Oceanside community, we want to especially thank local State Park Manager Kirk Barham, Ocean Shores Permit Officer Jay Sennewald, Joanna Stelzig and the Tillamook PUD Board, Nan Devlin at Visit Tillamook Coast, the Oceanside Community Club and county Community Development Director Sarah Absher for the unprecedented group support and teamwork they provided.
According to OPRD statistics, an average of over 300,000 people a year visit Oceanside Beach each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.