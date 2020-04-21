Now that we are in a pandemic crisis there is a move a foot to create additional hardship. There is a demand to Governor Brown for pesticide action.
What is going on are we not wearing masks, are many grocery store shelves not fully stocked and our friends un-employed? Demanding pesticide action now is like calling 911 when you run out of toilet paper.
There is real reasoned forest reform already happening in the Governor’s office. Private non-profits and forest representatives have already agreed to change portions of Oregon’s Forest Practices’ act and increase pesticide buffer widths around homes, schools and water systems. We now know what the un-intended consequences are of something new, COVID-19 and the disruptions it has caused. While the adage is “never waste a good crisis”, now is not the time to change how our food and wood products are grown.
David Wells
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.