To be an informed voter in our county, you must be a persistent detective. Thanks to our local media for publishing letters as one way to learn about candidates!
This election, voters will determine leadership of the Nehalem Bay Health District (NBHD) Board. As a Wheeler resident, I first became aware of this Board when it was doing little to improve local health outcomes. Now, the reconstituted Board is remarkable for what it is delivering: a strategic plan shaped by citizen involvement, a vision for the future of local health services, and a range of funding resources to make it real.
All of this and more has been accomplished during Marc Johnson’s Board tenure. Results have taken time, expertise, and persistence. I attribute Marc’s leadership as a major factor in the NBHD Board's competence.
My personal experience with Marc has demonstrated his effectiveness. Marc was a member of the Education and Engagement Committee I chaired for the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay. Marc was thoughtful, collaborative and invaluable in applying his experience to create more effective messages to our community about emergency preparedness. While I served on the Tillamook County Library Board, Marc was president of the North Tillamook Library Friends and was an excellent steward of this win-win partnership. Marc is a leader who builds relationships that produce results; just one example is $3 million in federal funding for the new Health Center,
Marc Johnson will bring the new Health Center to completion. He deserves your vote!
