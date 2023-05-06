Letters to editor

To be an informed voter in our county, you must be a persistent detective. Thanks to our local media for publishing letters as one way to learn about candidates!

This election, voters will determine leadership of the Nehalem Bay Health District (NBHD) Board. As a Wheeler resident, I first became aware of this Board when it was doing little to improve local health outcomes. Now, the reconstituted Board is remarkable for what it is delivering: a strategic plan shaped by citizen involvement, a vision for the future of local health services, and a range of funding resources to make it real.

