I am pleased to endorse a long-time resident of Tillamook County, Cheryl Davy, for the Tillamook PUD Board Subdivision #3.
I have known Cheryl for over 15 fifteen years. I first met Cheryl when I hired her as a Victim Specialist at the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Victim Assistance Program.
Over the ten years we worked together, I found her to be intelligent, empathetic, and articulate. She maintained an excellent work ethic while working in stressful and difficult situations, and always treated people with dignity and respect.
Cheryl is a dedicated member of the community and an experienced public servant. She served on the Tillamook City Council and is a Board member of Tillamook Urban
Renewal. Cheryl is direct and straightforward when sharing her wisdom and insight to make the right decisions.
Because of the rapid growth we are experiencing in this community, decisions being made now will affect us for many years to come; we need her voice on the TillamookCounty PUD Board, Subdivision #3.
Please join me by casting your vote for Cheryl Davy!
Barbara Billstine
Tillamook
