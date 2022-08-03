Letters to editor

OK.  I admit it.  We impose on our neighbors.  

When we’re gone, we’ve asked our neighbor to feed our cat and another neighbor to water our flowers.  We reciprocate when they ask for our help.  And frankly, we have rather noisy family gatherings over the July 4th holiday.  It happens once a year. I hope our impositions are “neighborly”.  

Online Poll

