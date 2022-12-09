Letters to editor

Have you heard about Ordinance 88? The Economic Development Council with the support of the Tillamook County Commissioners have proposed Ordinance 88: The Business License Fee for Unincorporated Tillamook County.

This would require all new businesses & existing businesses in the county to first apply to continue to operate their business. This includes Farms, anyone operating under an MLM business (such as Avon, Scentsy, Plexus, etc.) and even garage sales if they last more than three days or are held more than five times in a year. Minors are exempt thankfully. If your application is approved a yearly fee of $75, $150 or $300 will be imposed depending on how many people you employ. If you own multiple businesses in the same building each business will require it’s own business license. Non-profits, businesses that are exempt by state or federal constitution and businesses exempt from property tax will not be required to pay the fee.

