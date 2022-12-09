Have you heard about Ordinance 88? The Economic Development Council with the support of the Tillamook County Commissioners have proposed Ordinance 88: The Business License Fee for Unincorporated Tillamook County.
This would require all new businesses & existing businesses in the county to first apply to continue to operate their business. This includes Farms, anyone operating under an MLM business (such as Avon, Scentsy, Plexus, etc.) and even garage sales if they last more than three days or are held more than five times in a year. Minors are exempt thankfully. If your application is approved a yearly fee of $75, $150 or $300 will be imposed depending on how many people you employ. If you own multiple businesses in the same building each business will require it’s own business license. Non-profits, businesses that are exempt by state or federal constitution and businesses exempt from property tax will not be required to pay the fee.
If your business license application is rejected, suspended, revoked or you didn’t obtain one and you are found to be operating your business you are facing fines of up to $600 per day of non compliance, an investigation will be opened up and if you refuse to let them enter your business including home business a search warrant may be issued to gain right of entry.
Our county commissioners are stating that Ordinance 88 is absolutely necessary for public health, safety and general welfare due to an existing emergency. What is this existing emergency? Well we don’t know, they haven’t told us. What we do know is that we are no longer under a state of emergency due to COVID because that was allowed to expire.
Where will the money go you may ask. Well to put it plainly it will go into a slush fund for the Economic Development Council to spend as they see fit. Why do they feel entitled to your hard earned money and why should you have to apply to earn a living?
I urge you please contact our county commissioners and tell them you want Ordinance 88 to die and never resurface. Also please take a moment to look at who is on the board for the Economic Development Council.
