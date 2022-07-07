I am a current eighth grader at Tillamook Junior High School (TJHS). As a junior high student, I was very happy to see that Tillamook built a skate park and that the Theater stayed open due to our community seeing the value of having places for kids and families to do things locally.
However, we still do not have a lot of low cost opportunities for the kids of Tillamook County. I would like to propose the following ideas to the community to see if we could create more things to do year round to kids and families.
1. A RC car track/ rc Rock Crawler track
2. Paintball course/ Airsoft course
3. Arcade
I feel that our community and myself would benefit if these opportunities were because it gives families stuff to do in town.
Cooper Arend
Tillamook
