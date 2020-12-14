We live in the Nestucca Valley School District (NVSD) and feel fortunate to have Misty Wharton as Superintendent and as a committed educator and member of our community.
I (Mark), during 24 years teaching at Nestucca High School, knew Misty as a student, fellow teacher, and principal of our elementary school. As a teacher, I witnessed her creative instruction style and commitment to students. Students respected her and were engaged and stimulated in her classes. She was involved in many extra-curricular activities, too, demonstrating her support of students beyond the classroom.
I (Kim), in 15 years bringing Art Literacy to Nestucca Valley Elementary School, worked regularly with Principal Misty on coordinating art curriculum. She was enthusiastic and supportive of the program, making it a school priority. She respected and encouraged kids’ creativity. With all students, even those struggling with behavior issues, I witnessed her patience, kindness, and generosity.
We volunteered on a committee supporting the recent bond measure for NVSD building improvements. Misty worked tirelessly on the project, explaining the need and plan and responding to questions from a variety of community groups. We support her leadership and vision and look forward to a facility that will help our community’s young people prosper.
Misty is responsible for the welfare of hundreds of district students and staff members. During this pandemic when students cannot safely be at school, the district, under Misty’s leadership, provides for the education of students while also helping with their nutritional needs. District employees providing food service are exposed to many people outside their personal households. It’s important for recipient family members to protect the safety of food deliverers by wearing a mask during delivery. It’s a simple, respectful, loving thing to do.
Misty Wharton was born and raised in this community and has a long-term commitment to its health and well-being. We are fortunate to have her as District Superintendent, a position that requires extraordinary energy and long hours, many that go unseen by most of us. We are grateful to Misty for taking on this huge responsibility. She has earned and deserves our support.
-Mark and Kim Cavatorta, Hebo
