This week’s press releases paint an interesting situation. A press release from Rick Osborn celebrates the implantation of the Student Success Act, known as House Bill 3427, which is funded by the Corporate Activities Tax.
Also, the announcement by Oregon Senate Republicans regarding the successful law suit against the Sate Of Oregon for failing to maximize timber harvests that would provide school funding support for 13 counties.
If funding had been provided to coastal counties from timber harvests there would have been no need for the Student Success Act or the excessive Corporate Activities tax. While most people would celebrate the passage of these two bills, they are examples of mismanagement and misdirection by our State agencies.
Mike Sears
Cloverdale
