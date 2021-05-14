All you have to do is look at the jobs on Craigslist and Indeed to see the wages offered.
Employers will tell you they offer tips, benefits year round full time work and a raise after 30 days or so. Looks good on paper. This is a classic bait and switch.
They may offer benefits but you will not be scheduled enough hours to qualify and if you do you still have to pay for it and it is usually basic.
They offer year round work and you may be scheduled but if it is slow you will be sent home.
They may offer a raise but it will be 25 or 50 cents per hour.
They may offer full time but that is in the Summer and when the season ends you will be left off the schedule in favor of long term employees.
Tip sharing is a relatively new concept and the servers don’t like it . The portion of tips you will get will be minimum and insignificant.
Offering a Chef Salary of $42,500 sounds good but when you consider the fact that no Chef works 40 hour weeks, more like 50 or more, the rate is about $17 per hour, at least they get insurance and can eat for free.
Other than no place to live, low wages and not enough hours there is no chance of advancement because the long term employees are first to be offered positions and after that their relatives and friends.
Some hotels with food service bring in workers from other countries on a visa waiver program and give them a place to live for the Summer leaving locals out in the cold.
It’s really difficult for the few honest deserving companies to survive but they somehow manage. It will never get better until the focus is on creating a working community. We have enough tourists and there will never be a shortage, where’s the balance.
-Amy Newman, Pacific City
