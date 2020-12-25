I was a child during the World War II. Our town was smaller than Tillamook, but we managed to do our part. My father was stationed aboard a hospital ship- sort of a big floating target with a bright red cross painted on it. The folks at home worked hard to help with the war effort. One of the gold star mothers lost three sons; the fourth one did not have to go because of that! Many useful, everyday things were rationed. We had ration stamps for shoes, gasoline, butter, sugar-new tires were scarce, but “recaps” were sometimes available-subject to falling apart frequently. New Cars were nonexistent. Oleo was white and came in a plastic bag you could squeeze if there was an orange Jelly-like blob saw a break in your blackout curtains he would knock on your door. Today people get upset about being told to wear a mask because of COVID-19. That attitude would not have worked very well in those days. Thank goodness! In this season of “peace on earth, goodwill to men” you might think that. Treat your neighbors like you would like to be treated, be responsible, wear a mask. Merry Christmas!
-Marilyn Rigterink, Tillamook
