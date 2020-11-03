North County Racial And Social Justice is a group of community members in North Tillamook County concerned with issues of racial and social justice. We care deeply about protecting the fabric of our community.
We see friends and neighbors every day who struggle with addiction and lack of access to get the help that they so badly need. There is nothing more heartbreaking than knowing someone who desperately wants help, but cannot get it.
As we know all too well here in Tillamook County, Oregon is facing an addiction crisis. Nearly one in ten Oregonians over the age of twelve suffers from substance use disorder, and 281,758 Oregonians who have needed treatment within the last year but were unable to get it. Our community is not immune from this. Meanwhile, addiction is treated as a crime, rather than a healthcare issue. Oregon arrests nearly 9,000 people per year for personal drug possession, disproportionately targeting Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ community members. This approach ruins lives, is costly to taxpayers, and it's not working. It's time to shift to a more humane, health-based approach to drugs.
That's why we support Measure 110. Instead of criminalizing people struggling with addiction, Measure 110 will expand access to treatment and recovery services that will better serve our communities. Measure 110 will reduce criminal penalties for drug possession and use existing marijuana taxes to increase funding for lifesaving treatment and recovery services.
People of color face unfair racial disparities at every stage of the criminal justice system. Black and Indigenous people are 3 times more likely to be arrested compared to whites, despite using drugs at similar rates. Drug arrests can set up lifelong barriers to access housing, employment, student loans, and professional licenses, making it nearly impossible for people to get their lives back on track. For immigrants and refugees, the criminalization of addiction can lead to families being torn apart.
Measure 110 will nearly eliminate racial disparities for drug arrests and convictions, according to a report released by the Oregon Secretary of State and conducted by the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission!
It's time to truly begin to help people who have fallen through the cracks here in Tillamook County and throughout the state. It’s time to stop the unfair criminalization of people who suffer from addiction, and shift to a more humane, health-based approach.
Please join us in voting YES on Measure 110.
-Annie Naranjo-Rivera, Manzanita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.