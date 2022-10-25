Charles McNeilly has been my neighbor for several years. In that time, I have found him to be an honorable, funny, smart, and caring individual. When he told me he was going to run for Mayor of Rockaway Beach, my first thought was, “are you crazy”? Upon reflection, I cannot think of a better person to have that position. Charles regularly attends Planning and Council meetings and participates in the public portion of the meetings with his cogent and timely input for the Council (most recently in the new Short Term Rental ordinance enacted by the City). He has studied the history of the City, the Comprehensive Plan, Budget, other Statutory issues for the City, and has many ideas to move those things forward in a positive way. One of his strengths in his ability to communicate, and he is devoted to use those skills to make what goes in at the City and the Council more transparent, and with more input from the community. Please join me in supporting Charles McNeilly for mayor of Rockaway Beach.
Deb Weissenfluh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.