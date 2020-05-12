We have known Gordon McCraw since shortly after he and his family moved here from New Orleans.
During that time we have been impressed by Gordon, both as a person and a professional. Gordon is gifted as a natural leader, but also is someone who can relate to people on a personal level; someone who is easy to talk to and makes anyone he is with feel at ease. The many positions and responsibilities in enforcement that Gordon has assumed during his police career give him the background needed to be an effective sheriff. As the County Emergency Management Director, he has coordinated the County response to natural disasters and worked with local, federal, and state agencies. His tireless work to obtain FEMA funds to restore landowners and businesses after the coastal gale of 2007 is an example of his dedication to the welfare of the residents of Tillamook County. Gordon has the ability to take emergencies, such as the current Corvid-19 pandemic, in stride and take the actions needed to protect the public and move forward with recovery. These are some of the reasons we are voting for Gordon McCraw for Sheriff and urging you to do the same.
Kin and Jody Daily
Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.