Let me tell you why I am supporting David McCall for Tillamook County Commissioner. As the Solid
Waste Manager for Tillamook County and a Bay City Councilor, David has demonstrated his ability to
think outside of the box to find new and creative ways to solve problems. Under his leadership at the
County, recycling has increased, less solid waste is going to the landfill, and toxic substances are being
kept out of our environment. As a councilor, he has helped Bay City move forward on emergency
preparedness and to find solutions to difficult issues like the upgrade of the waste treatment plant.
David’s calm demeanor, thoughtful approach to issues, respect for the opinions of others, and ability
and willingness to see all sides, allow him to work productively with individuals of all persuasions. His
honesty and integrity are unquestioned. Please join me in voting for David McCall.
Kin Daily
Bay City
