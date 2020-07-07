I am extremely disappointed in my mayor, Judy Riggs who felt compelled to write an article encouraging the people of Garibaldi to “look at all the facts” related to the recall of city council member Paul Daniels. That’s appropriate and always a good reminder when voting.
What’s disappointing is that after that reminder she turned the whole article into a thinly veiled attempt to sway the voters to vote no for recalling Mr. Daniels. The irony here was no consideration was given for the “other side” of the issues related to the recall.
Mayor Riggs should not get publicly involved in a recall election, instead taking a neutral position in fairness to ALL of her constituents and vote her own conscience at the kitchen table like the rest of us.
Laurie Wandell
Garibaldi
