When I was working for the creamery, every month 1 hours wage would be deducted from my check for the United Way. I didn’t really notice it much amongst the other deductions, but by the end of the year, it was a goodly, if not princely, sum.
When I retired in 2009, that deduction went away along with my paycheck. It seems that somehow, someway Tillamook United Way also went away. I didn’t notice when, but I guess it has been a while since I saw the big thermometer sign on the courthouse lawn.
The closure of the CARE homes in our county makes me think that maybe, just maybe, we would be a better community if that sign still went up every year.
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
