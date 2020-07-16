This is my opinion on the face masks being mandatory, did anyone ever stop and ask themselves if this really is a good idea? I think not, yes if people want to wear them its there choice i shouldn’t have to be forced to wear one in a store or get threatened to pay a fine for not wearing one.
Does no one see the potential health risks you all are facing by keeping yourself quarantined? Think about it for many years we as humans have been exposed to numerous germs and diseases, our bodies either adapt, by fighting it off or it doesn’t either way or immune system gets stronger on its own!
If we keep ourselves from all these germs and diseases then our immune system only gets weaker unable to fight off germs because we quarantined ourselves by wearing these stupid mask. These mask are not gonna help from air born viruses theres no filters in them all your doing is prolonging whats gonna happen anyway, its ridiculous to have to be made to wear a mask when it should be our personal choice to wear it if we want to. Thats all I’m saying, having the right to choose without being threatened by fines, fees, or having to take my business elsewhere because its like I said ridiculous.
Jessica Johnson
Tillamook
