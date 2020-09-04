I had a strange encounter this weekend in our local Fred Meyer. I suppose I was primed because I had to walk by a van in the parking lot with messages written all over it with the washable white paint.
The main message was “Real men don’t wear masks”, but also thrown in were “Tom Hanks is a pedo” and “Oprah is a trafficker”.
In the produce area, I saw a woman shopping without a mask or face shield. I couldn’t help myself. I asked her where her mask or shield was. She said she had “health issues”, I said, “B.S., we’re in the middle of a pandemic and about a thousand people are dying each day. Have some decency”
Then she sneered at me and said, “You must be a Democrat.” and I answered “Proudly” and moved off.
I truly regret that I did not have the composure to say, “I believe in science and I believe we all have a duty to look after one another. I believe in truth. I have no choice but to be a Democrat.”
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
