When Manzanita’s City Manager said at a recent Budget Meeting that employees can’t live in Manzanita because the average house costs $850,000, I began to wonder about the source and whether it was accurate. That and comments by others give the impression that Manzanita is a wealthy enclave and by extension that expenses and increases in taxes and fees are of little importance to the well-to-do living here or having second homes here.  I doubted that.

Tillamook County’s Assessor office sent a report to me on the Assessed Value and Real Market Value for every house and lot in Manzanita.

Manzanita Home Values
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted: