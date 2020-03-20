Just four months ago, Manzanita voters surprised City Council with a resounding NO to Council’s plan for a new City Hall building with 30-year bond funding. In response, Council members pledged to listen to citizens’ concerns and reformulate their plan to move City Hall with an expensive plan to the Underhill Property and to consider renovating the existing Underhill building as an alternative at lower costs.
Initially, Council members were surprised by the strong voter turnout and 68 percent negative vote. Voters were saying in a loud clear voice that they did not want to go into debt for a too large, too expensive new structure. Council pledged to listen to the voters and reconsider the plan including the remodel design and cost estimate circulated as an alternative.
Sounds good?
Actually the city council is tone deaf. Council paid lip service to the remodel plan and have not completed a full cost estimate or even completed an inspection of the Underhill property. Now, they seem to be reformulating their own new build plan: adopt a smaller building , use different funding, maybe even complete their plan without a vote of the citizens for the new debt.
Justification? To keep the staff happy? Because a bank knows the credit from a City is always good because our taxes can be raised to pay the debt? Because it will be their legacy?
At a minimum this is bad faith with their citizens they represent. True leadership by City Council is to open their ears and listen to their constituents. Doing an end run around the voters is poor leadership.
city council should conduct a true study of a new building plan versus a remodeling plan with competitive designs, cost estimates and options to fund. After publicizing the results, let voters weigh in on the results.
Will Stone
Manzanita
