I will vote YES on Tillamook County’s Measure 29-161, the “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance.”
The measure provides that Tillamook County would be a “sanctuary” where state and federal laws – those viewed by gunowners as an encroachment upon their 2nd amendment rights under the U.S. constitution -- will not be enforced by local law enforcement.
That’s just symbolism. As a practical matter, nothing will change. Despite some hysterical comments and untruths from opponents, your vote is simply a statement of support for gun ownership rights, nothing more.
Trust me, with or without the measure, local law enforcement will do its job, enforce laws and protect the community appropriately. Anybody saying otherwise is just blowing smoke.
The measure is modeled after progressive statutes in liberal states, particularly California, which passed local measures prohibiting police from enforcing federal laws against illegal immigration. It’s an ironical “in your face” exercise, which makes it all the more interesting to hear the squeals of outrage from liberals.
If you support gun rights, vote yes. If you don’t, vote no. Fine. But that’s all it is. Don’t listen to the misinformation being fed into the community by outsiders.
Robert Deen
Tillamook
