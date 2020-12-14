Do any residents of Rockaway Beach realize that the Stimson mill wants to log off 55 acres of trees along Jetty Creek which is essential to their water supply?
This 55 acre clear cut may keep the mill going for a few days, or weeks, but will degrade and potentially destroy the drinking water quality in Rockaway Beach for 100 years, until the forest, if allowed to, heals itself.
Sustained yield is a myth.
I believe that the Rockaway Beach water supply will be in peril for years and decades to come just so the Stimson family may make enough money to sate their greed for a few weeks.
-Richard Teerman, Rockaway Beach
