I am excited to see an active, hard working, young candidate running in this election. Logan Laity will bring youth and new ideas into our house of representatives. He supports so many issues that are crucial for maintaining a community that represents all of us. His support of education and libraries will insure us that our children are receiving the best educational experience that will provide them with the stepping stone to their future careers.
As a small business owner he understands the needs of the community to be investing in growth so that more people will stay in our county to shop and get services.
