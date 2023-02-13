“We do not want different plans throughout the county,” stated Commissioner Bell at the January 24th Tillamook Board of Commissioner’s Meeting concerning a $121,000 contract approved by the commissioners to X4 Health to create a “Coordinated Homeless Response.” Bell seemed to hearkening back to the coordinated COVID restrictions required by the county in 2020-21, which were severely detrimental to our local economy.
According to Commissioner Skaar, this plan written by X4 Health, and their collaborative talks with “stakeholders” around the county, will include a “coordinated service system” and “no barrier shelters.” If the reader is unaware of these specific terms they can easily find them used by government officials in west coast large cities, such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland. Essentially, no barrier shelters are shelters paid for by the tax payer where residents need not be drug-free or under current medical/psychological treatment to obtain housing. In other words, bring your drugs and untreated mental illnesses and you will be clothed, housed, and fed by the tax payers.
I suppose the advantage is that local authorities will know where to pick up the majority of overdose deaths, look for stolen property, the source of violence among the poverty stricken, illegal drug deals, and environmental disasters caused by human waste. This is evidenced throughout our once beautiful cities on the west coast. For example, Portland allocated $52 million to its Joint Offices of Homeless Services in 2021. A drive to PDX will adequately show their success is decreasing and deterring homelessness, but then again deterrence does not seem to be the goal of “coordinated homeless response programs” and “no barrier” shelters. Nor does human flourishing seem to be the goal as the homeless parks (a rural alternative to shelters according to Peter Starkey of CARE) are continually ridden with violence, rodents, disease, and trash.
“Homelessness is a hidden problem in Tillamook County,” stated Commissioner Yamamoto at this same meeting. This statement captures the entire issue. Homelessness is quite an obvious problem to those of us not living inside an elitist bubble, and the answer is not going to be found in elitist programs that have routinely failed on the ground.
