Letters to editor

“We do not want different plans throughout the county,” stated Commissioner Bell at the January 24th Tillamook Board of Commissioner’s Meeting concerning a $121,000 contract approved by the commissioners to X4 Health to create a “Coordinated Homeless Response.” Bell seemed to hearkening back to the coordinated COVID restrictions required by the county in 2020-21, which were severely detrimental to our local economy.

According to Commissioner Skaar, this plan written by X4 Health, and their collaborative talks with “stakeholders” around the county, will include a “coordinated service system” and “no barrier shelters.” If the reader is unaware of these specific terms they can easily find them used by government officials in west coast large cities, such as Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland. Essentially, no barrier shelters are shelters paid for by the tax payer where residents need not be drug-free or under current medical/psychological treatment to obtain housing. In other words, bring your drugs and untreated mental illnesses and you will be clothed, housed, and fed by the tax payers.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted: