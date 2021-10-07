Last Spring, the students at Pacific Christian School wrote letters of encouragement and support to the local police. I wrote a poem at that time and I think it is time to let the local law enforcement personnel know that they are appreciated. God bless you.
You stand for what is right
Whether morning, noon or night.
Guarding Tillamook citizens on how to obey,
Keeping us safe as we follow the rules,
We are taught by our families and our schools.
We admire your duty, your bravery; the example you set,
Guide us, correct us, even though we have never met.
God bless you and your family we pray each day,
We hope your faith in Jesus is set.. In Jesus name we pray.
-Harry Hewitt, Tillamook
