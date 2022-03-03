I see that the members of the Tillamook school board want to free themselves of direction from state bureaucracies. Very well, but I hope they don’t plan to free themselves of the direction that the majority of parents want them to take.
Control by a local entity is all fine, providing the entity then truly expresses the wishes of the locals. Things start to get sticky if a highly motivated minority of the electorate gains control of an entity with an agenda that is not desired by the electorate as a whole.
This is still a country that believes in majority rule, but if not everyone votes it is harder to be sure what the majority truly wants. For example, who knows how the last couple of presidential elections would have ended up if the turnout had been 90% instead of 56% (2016) and 67% (2020).
Jon Orloff
Rockaway Beach
