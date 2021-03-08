"Water Is Life" says a sign in my neighbor's yard. Lives of people on the North Coast are in jeopardy, because our drinking water sources are in danger. Many previously-forested areas which provided our sources of drinking water are now bare acres of stumps, due to clearcutting. In addition, these areashave been sprayed with potentially harmful chemicals which run off into streams that feed our watersheds and are the sources of our drinking water.
This past year has had glaring incidents of clean water threats: first, the pesticide spraying of a huge Weyerhaeuser clearcut less than a half-mile from Nehalem Elementary School; next, pesticide spraying immediately above the town of Wheeler; then, the clearcuts on steep slopes above both East Foley Creek and the Trask River, salmon-spawning streams; finally, the Jetty Creek watershed lost a large area of older trees (in an area known as Olympic Line) due to clearcut logging. Jetty Creek provides water to Rockaway Beach, where a new multimillion dollar water filtration system had to be built at community expense due to damage to the watershed caused by clearcuts. In early December 2020, with only two weeks notice, Olympic Line was due to be clearcut. Since this short notice was given right before the Thanksgiving Day weekend, those of us with North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (NCCWP) asked for letters to be written to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), requesting more time for public comment and investigation before the operation was approved. Amazingly, 110 people wrote to ODF. Unfortunately, in spite of the large public outcry, no time extension was granted and Stimson was allowed to proceed with the clearcutting of Olympic Line, one of the last vestiges of older trees that remained in the Jetty Creek watershed.
All of our coastal watersheds are potentially in danger from the timber companies that log aggressively while reaping benefits of tax cuts that have cost coastal counties at least $3,000,000,000. Many profits from logging are funneled to Wall Street real estate investment trusts that have profited at the expense of rural communities. In the past, for decades, private timber owners had been required to pay a severance tax on the value of the trees they logged, but starting in 1994, that tax was eliminated by the Oregon Legislature. So today, monies that the counties need for education, roads, and other infrastructure have evaporated.
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection is working to shine a light on what is happening to drinking water for our coastal residents. Unlike Portland, that has its primary source of water in the protected Bull Run Reservoir, coastal residents do not have the assurance that our water sources will be protected. The laws governing forestry practices in Oregon are more lax than in Washington, Idaho, and California, largely because of lobbyists for the forestry industry. Our legislators, the ODF and Tillamook Board of Commissioners need to work for the people of Oregon in demanding that our drinking water be safe!
-Betsy McMahon, Manzanita
