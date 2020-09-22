I wanted to let the people of Garibaldi know that Paul Daniels, our recently recalled City Council member is circumventing the will of the voters by reportedly running AGAIN for a City Council position.
Mr. Daniels is clearly not listening to the people that voted by majority to approve a recall based on behavior unbecoming of a City Council member.
Not withstanding the audacity of Mr. Daniels to run for City Council, his refusal to listen to the people of Garibaldi demonstrates that he certainly won’t listen to us if he gets re-elected.
We have some good candidates vying for two council positions. I would encourage everyone to take a look and be ready to vote on November 3.
Laurie Wandell
Garibaldi
