As the President of the Tillamook Lions Club, I would like to take the time to say thank you to the people of Tillamook!
Tonight, at our bimonthly meeting, we were happy to count 300 pairs of glasses donated by people from all over Tillamook. Those glasses will help people throughout our community and the world to overcome the limitations of poor vision. Our boxes are located throughout town, including the library, TLC, & NW Senior and Disability Services.
We are proud of our community’s giving spirit! Take a pair of your old glasses to one of those boxes today and make a difference.
Also, because of your giving to the Tillamook Lions, we are able to sponsor this year’s Tillamook elementary school vision screening. On September 20, representatives from the Oregon Lions will be visiting Liberty, East, and South Prairie Elementary schools to screen the vision of every student.
We usually refer 10% - 15% of all students for further screening. This means hundreds of Oregon kids who no longer have to worry about being able to learn because they cannot see. This miracle happens all because of your partnership with your local Lions club.
Your local Lions club is here to serve you. If you want to become a part of a growing organization that is what you make it, join the Tillamook Lions. If you want to be part of an international service group that gives its time in the community to see lives changed for the better, join the Tillamook Lions.
We are looking for you to come and bring your voice and spirit to the Tillamook Lions Club. We meet the 2nd and 4th Monday of every month at 6 PM at the Tillamook Library.
We are the Tillamook Lions Club, and we serve.
