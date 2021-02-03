Tired of having relatives, friends, and acquaintances you no longer talk to or avoid because of their politics? Ever wonder why we never used to have this problem? Watch The Social Dilemma on either Netflix or YouTube?
This docudrama reveals and clarifies the connection between social media and, basically, the disintegration of society as we know it. Or knew it. Humans become products, Your clicks and viewer time the substrate of existence. You get fed whatever gives the corporate overlords what they want. Clicks and your time. That’s how they’re going to extract money from you. And its relentless.
Grim but not hopeless. The makers of The Social Dilemma urge regulation of social media and huge corporations. We do it in other areas. Why not social media? Personally, I see no other solution and the ramifications are huge.
What to do? First time or no, write that email or letter to your Congresspeople. The government is far from perfect but it’s all we’ve got. Start to talk to those relatives, friends and acquaintances again? They’re good people. They’ve just been fed craziness to get their attention and clicks. Limit your time on media and be careful when it has you clicking away over nonsense.
Peace and good luck to all.
-Ken Baxter, Nehalem
