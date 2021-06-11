John Sullivan has been identified as the BLM activist who bragged about instigating Trump supporters to violence at the Jan.6 Capital rally. For his efforts, Sullivan, who brought a megaphone to the rally, was paid $35,000 each by CNN and NBC, though his overall take will be well over $100,000, plus probable movie rights. Meanwhile, three months later, our nation's Capital building is still guarded by armed soldiers and barbedwire fences, like something out of George Orwell. And how many innocent Trump supporters are still falsely imprisoned for their "crimes" that never happened?
-Alan Kern, Garibaldi
