I have lived in Tillamook since I was 9 years old. After high school I didn’t have the opportunity to attend college. It was not until years later that I enrolled in TBCC.
While attending classes I was doing housekeeping and between that and another part time job, I was extremely busy. I needed a place to do homework. Therefore, I started using the library’s study rooms. Having the rooms available was extremely helpful.
I would spend many hours there, most days until closing time. Besides using the rooms to do my homework, I would meet with my math tutor or friends to work on homework together.
There are many people who benefit from the many resources available at the library. I have family members who continue using the study rooms, as well as those who take their children in for activities. Tillamook Library has a positive impact in our community!
Please Vote “Yes” for the library levy.
Tania Esquivel
Tillamook
