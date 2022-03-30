Twenty years ago, scouting the Oregon Coast for our retirement town, my husband and I turned from Highway 101 onto Laneda Avenue. Within two blocks we’d made our decision! “I want to live in a town with a library like that,” one of us said to the other. That was even before we knew about our library’s impressive public/private ownership or that the library in Manzanita is North County’s branch of Tillamook County Library system with its six locations and bookmobile.
Having served as Membership Chair on the Library Friends Board for two terms, I know the value of our Library as reflected in this community’s dollar donations and volunteer hours which maintain the Library’s building and grounds. Co-ordinating Magazine Sales for eight years, we witnessed the love and support for the Library from visitors and tourists as well as community residents. Our Library is a Tillamook Treasure - with books, movies, reading and learning programs, Wifi services, kits for book groups, online and curbside service, a children’s room and the Bookmobile.
To keep our Library and the Tillamook County Library system open, vote YES on the upcoming Library Levy. Remarkably, the tax levy will remain unchanged, at 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. It’s up to all of us in Tillamook County to keep our libraries alive and vibrant.
Please join us in voting YES for the Library Levy.
Gail and Richard Young
Manzanita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.