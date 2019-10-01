I am writing to address the issue regarding the Thrift Shop cat and the Library Club board of directors. Likely many in the community already know what this letter is about and the storm that was created by the perceived “eviction notice issued by the board.” To set the record straight the request was not a mandated “eviction notice.” It was a request asking to have the well-being of the cat evaluated and a decision made based on that evaluation within 30 days. The concerns of the board were related to the well-being of the customers. The board admits this was an error in judgement, but not an attempt to usurp anyone’s powers, or jurisdiction. There was no malicious intent. People make mistakes.
Why would the board even try to deal with something like the cat? That would be a good question that I know for a fact has been asked many times. There is no good answer except that it was a mistake. We all make them. There is something that has happened because of it that disturbs me somewhat. That is the amount of hurtful, sometimes slanderous, comments that has emerged in the emails and letters. There have been resignations from the board because of it and the embarrassment and character assignation these emails and letters have caused. Justified? I don’t think so. People make mistakes.
It would have been better, I think, for the board to have been challenged on this matter privately, or as a group, and asked to reconsider rather than to put forth a myriad of insults and in some cases language that could be taken as hurtful. The idea that a “lynching party” be sent out to get these people over a matter like this that could have been easily resolved is disappointing. These people, the board, are volunteers that have made a commitment to serve the community in the stewardship of a most important community asset. I applaud these people for their service, not condemn them and I say that not just because I am one of them. People make mistakes.
The current nine- member board consists of six new members that have all been on the board five for just a few weeks and one for a few months. You may know that it is difficult to get people to make a commitment to volunteering. Let somebody else do it. The work just gets done somehow. I can go the library and the books are orderly, the building, the restrooms, the reading rooms, the computer room are all nice and clean. The landscaping is mowed and weeded. Somehow that gets done. There is electricity and water. Somehow that gets there. It’s magic. People make mistakes.
The library belongs to the members, but only a few members show any interest in how the library is cared for. There are no members in attendance at the Regular Meetings (quarterly) which are held specifically for the members. Also, the board meetings are open to all members. The board meeting is your opportunity to have your say and not by injudicious emails and letters. If you want to see change then get involved. If any of you - only one of you - responding to the cat saga were at that board meeting then this would not have happened. Right? People make mistakes.
Richard Potempa, Treasurer, South Tillamook County Library Club, member of the board since 2013
