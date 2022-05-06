I just got the biggest smile from my 8 year old. I signed him up for a Hoopla account through the Tillamook County Library. Not familiar with Hoopla? Hoopla lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows from any device. And it’s free! All you need is a Tillamook County Library card. Right now, my son is listening to an audiobook that he chose from our kitchen table. Sure, we could pay a monthly subscription fee from other service providers, but our Tillamook County Libraries offer this service for free to our community. Our older children already have accounts and use this service regularly. We like to download audiobooks for long road trips (Nancy Drew mysteries have been a recent favorite). Our libraries have many little gems like this that help children and families access books and instill the love of reading. The summer reading program is a must for families with young readers. For years now, our kids have eagerly logged their minutes spent reading so they can earn prizes (which are often free books). Our libraries have benefited our family, and they are great for kids.
Nikki Brown
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.