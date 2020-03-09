The liberal Democrats are at it again. Trying to ruin Oregon’s economy in order to save the planet. Not only do they want to impose higher taxes on the fuels we use for transportation, but they want to remove the dams on the Lower Snake River as well. they don’t have brains enough to figure out that what they are wanting conflicts with each other.
The dams on the Lower Snake River produce over 3,000MW of clean renewal energy. Wind and solar would not replace that energy so Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) would have to purchase additional power to replace that inexpensive hydro power.
Electrical rates would have to increase and since Tillamook PUD is a full requirements consumer of BPA, your PUD bill would increase and so would the electrical bills of our lumber mills and TCCA. Vital industries to Tillamook County.
BPA did a study in 2015 and to replace the energy from the dams with high efficient natural gas power plants, carbon emissions would increase by 2 to 2.6 million metric tons per year.
If the dams were breached, barge traffic would cease on the Snake and Columbia Rivers. Barges haul more that 8 million tons of cargo from inland ports to Portland and Vancouver annually.
53 percent of U. S. wheat exports were transported on the Columbia River in 2017. About 2 billion in commercial cargo travels the river system annually.
It would take 134 trucks or 36 jumbo train hoppers to replace the carrying capacity of one barge!
A recent study by the Texas Transportation Institute comparing emissions generated by shipping one ton of cargo one mile, researchers calculated that transport by rail, emits 39 percent more CO2, and transport by truck emits 371 percent more CO2 than transport by inland barge.
I salute the State Republican Senators for walking out on such bad legislation and Kate Brown, the Governor of Portland, is an embarrassment to the State of Oregon.
Edwin Jenkins
Tillamook
