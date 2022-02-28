I listen to both Fox News and CNBC so that I might be able to figure our what the truth is. It is not always easy. The CPI came out on Feb. 10, and the inflation rate was reported to be 7/5%, probable somewhat accurate as any shopper, gas purchaser, ret payer, home buyer already knows. Shepard Smith and other CNBC reporters said today that the inflation rate had not been that high since Ronald Reagan had been in office in Feb. 1982. That, in part, is somewhat true and the inflation rate in 1982 was 6.16%. What the liberal liars failed to mention was that in 1980, when Reagan took office and democrat Jimmy Carter left, the inflation rate was 10.32% and during the Carter administration, inflation hit a high of 14.8%!
When Carter took office in 1977, the inflation rate was 6.5% and when Reagan left office in 1989, the inflation rate was 4.82%. The inflation rate in 2020 when Trump was president was 1.25%$. Here we go again, from peanuts to just nuts. It’s no wonder ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’s’ approval rating is less than 40%.
Edwin J. Jenkins
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.