I think letters in the January 11 issue dangerously distort reality, largely because writers are creating their facts to support their arguments.
One states, “omicron is the equivalent of common cold”. No! If that were true, hospitalization rates in Tillamook would not be up by 92% in last 14 days. Death rates in U.S. would not be 84 people dying per hour and, in Oregon, 17 people dying per day. *
Another cites very rare side effects of the vaccine and fails to mention that the vaccine keeps people alive. The letter neglects to mention that the vast majority of deaths are among the unvaccinated. According to the Washington State Department of Health, death is 11 times more likely among unvaccinated that the vaccinated.
One posits that the parent should be the sole arbiter of whether or not a child is vaccinated. I can sort of get behind that if the child is staying home. If the child is going to school, not so much. It’s like wearing pants, if the parent doesn’t want the child to wear pants, fine if they’re staying home. Going to school? I think they should wear pants.
A major goal of public education is teaching us how to live in society. Sacrificing our personal wishes for good of others should be a vital part of that.
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
