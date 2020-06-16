We hope that this letter finds all of you well, as we each do our part to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. We have waited until this time to postpone the Bay City Pearl and Oyster Music Festival. We had hoped that a modified event might be possible by late August under the phased reopening. However, after consulting with Bay City officials, Council members, and the Oyster Club, and in compliance with the Governor’s orders, it is now definite that events involving crowds will not be possible as least through September.
We had been planning for this year’s festival since the last one ended, and had signed all of the bands, food vendors, and many of the craft vendors and community resource organizations. We know that you were looking forward to selling your crafts and food, publicizing your resource organizations, and enjoying the music and festival activities. We are disappointed as well, but we recognize the seriousness of this pandemic and the need to contain it until a vaccine is available to everyone.
Please note that the festival is postponed until August 2021, not canceled. We will carry preparations for the 2020 festival into next year and build on it to create an even better event. As was planned for this year, the 2021 festival will be a two-day event held on Friday and Saturday, August 27th and 28th, 2021. Be assured that the Oyster Club is committed to the continued growth and success of this exciting music festival. I personally would like to thank you for your support of the 2018 and 2019 festivals and hope for your continued support in 2021.
Our mission was to create a destination music festival in Tillamook County as a vehicle to bring tourists and local guests to Bay City and beyond. As the chairman of the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival, I am dedicated to do all that I can to help our local businesses and all the Pearl Festival participants move beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
For more information call or text (503)931-9721 or email jodydesign@hotmail.com.
Thank you and be safe.
Jody Daily
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.