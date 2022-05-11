It’s been a bruising last three years for our county, what with Covid-19, county computers hacked by foreign interests, our on-going housing shortage, and more. We’re pleased to have Mary Faith Bell running for a second term as Tillamook County Commissioner. She’s led our county through a hard, hard time, and she’ll lead us in the next four years with her signature kindness, tenacity, courage and principled intelligence.
I’ll end my letter with a bit of the song airing these days on the KTILradio:
Here’s to Tillamook County Where there’s magic in the air, Let’s keep our county magical, Let’s keep our country flair. Each of us has what it takes To cast a mighty spell; We’ll cast it in the ballot box, It’s a vote for Mary Faith Bell.
Please join us in voting for Mary Faith Bell this May.
Nancy & Gordon
Whitehead
