I love nautical charts and appreciated your article on NOAA maps in your July 8 issue. I take exception, however, to crediting Robert Gray with “”discovering “ Tillamook Bay. This narrative ignores the fact that there were Tillamook people who already lived along the bay and the surrounding rivers and streams. We can highlight who may have played a hand in some of the modern nautical maps without perpetuating the false idea that outsiders “discovered” Tillamook Bay. It is up to all of us to get our history right.
Leslie Kay
Oceanside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.